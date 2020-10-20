Showcase these 5 essential skills to show you’re a standout remote worker

Your workplace communications dictate how successful you are on the job—and they also affect your productivity. In fact, the 2019 Workplace Productivity and Communications Technology Report found that nearly 15% of employees’ total work time is being wasted on poor and inefficient communications.

What’s more, 40% of learning and development leaders are focused on training their employees in the area of communication this year, according to the 2020 LinkedIn Learning Report.

Remember, when updating your résumé, showing you have the essential skills needed to be an effective communicator in different areas can help you land the job you’ve been eyeing—especially if it’s a remote position.

1. Conflict resolution skills

On average, U.S. employees spend 2.1 hours per week dealing with conflict. These issues range from minor miscommunications about workload to significant personal problems with peers or managers. Very few employers want to hire someone who is constantly going to have problems with others and not know how to solve them on their own.

Highlight a few ways you’ve resolved conflicts or used your communication skills to prevent or limit the damage from conflict. This can be particularly valuable if you are applying for a customer service position or role where you deal mostly with people.

2. Communication technology skills

As a remote employee, you rely on technology to communicate clearly and effectively. One of the clearest ways to prove your mastery of communication technology is to highlight your experience with various tools and platforms. If you’re already familiar with the software tools that the company uses, your manager will have to spend less time onboarding you to their features, which gives you a leg up in hiring.

When updating your résumé, create a small section to list a few common tools to help hiring managers understand your skill set.