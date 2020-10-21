This app makes editing videos as easy as editing text

For the past few years, Descript has offered an intuitive way to edit podcasts, letting you cut, paste, and delete from a written transcript to modify the corresponding audio.

Now, Descript is applying that same idea to multitrack video editing. Instead of having to fiddle with video timelines in tools like Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere, creators on YouTube or elsewhere can edit their videos just by rearranging the text of what they said.

Andrew Mason, Descript’s CEO, hopes the new software will make video editing more accessible, just as it’s already done for podcasts. “We hear from a lot of newcomers, that this has allowed them to become a creator when they wouldn’t have otherwise,” he says.

Descript has technically offered a video editor before, but only for basic single-track editing. The new version lets users manage multiple video files in a single project and adds new features including titles, image overlays, and transition effects. Mason acknowledges that Descript still isn’t a fit for full-blown film editing, but that wasn’t the goal. Instead, the startup is trying to offer something simpler and more convenient.

“We’re not Final Cut Pro,” he says. “We have a more limited set of features, but you have the stuff that most bloggers are going to need, and most business users are going to need.”

Mason is also looking beyond podcasters and vloggers with a new screen recording tool, which lets users select part of their screen to capture as they narrate with audio. He points out that a lot of tech companies use screen capture for things like pitch decks, bug reports, tech support, and internal documentation. Descript could provide companies with an easier way to edit those videos.

“In many ways, the first version of this release is built for startups like ours, where every employee is in some form communicating with video,” he says.