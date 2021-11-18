This cozy Eberjey pajama set is one of the best things I own

I had a birthday coming up, and my mom asked me what I wanted. The first thing that popped into my head: a really great pajama set. I thought that a proper PJ set (more than a husband, two kids, and mortgage) might finally make me a true adult. My mom responded with Eberjey’s Gisele PJ Set . I’ve been thanking her ever since.

Made of an ultrasoft modal jersey in a gorgeous purplish-gray shade called “dusk” and trimmed with white piping, these pajamas are slouchy, cozy, and surprisingly polished. After a hard day, changing into them instantly puts me at ease and signals that it’s time for sleep. But I’m just as comfortable spending a weekend morning cooking pancakes and lounging around the house in them.

They’re lightweight enough for almost all but the most humid of nights and warm enough for winter evenings. What’s more: They’ve held their shape well, despite the many, many washings I’ve given them over the years.

Eberjey makes the Gisele set in short and long sleeves, as well as tank tops. And you can choose between different pant lengths, too. The long-sleeve version comes in 27 different colors, including a muted, sage green shade called ‘willow’ with cream piping, which I’ve been eyeing.