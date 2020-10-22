Editor’s pick: This Eberjey pajama set is one of the best things I own

I had a birthday coming up, and my mom asked me what I wanted. The first thing that popped into my head: a really great pajama set. I thought that a proper pair of PJs (more than my husband, two kids, and mortgage) might finally make me a true adult. My mom responded with Eberjey’s Gisele PJ Set . I’ve been thanking her ever since.

Made of an ultra-soft modal jersey in a gorgeous purplish-grey shade called “dusk” and trimmed with white piping, these pajamas are slouchy, cozy, and surprisingly polished. After a hard day, changing into them instantly puts me at ease and signals that it’s time for sleep. But I’m just as comfortable spending a weekend morning cooking pancakes and lounging around the house in them.

They’re lightweight enough for almost all but the most humid of nights and warm enough for winter evenings. What’s more: They’ve held their shape well, despite the many, many washings I’ve given them over the years. (I keep them in frequent rotation.)

Eberjey makes the Gisele set in both short and long sleeves. The long-sleeve version comes in a full 17 different colors, including a muted, almost-tan shade of “artisanal pink” with blue piping, which I’ve been eyeing.

I’ve seen a lot of knock-offs of this pajama set in the years since I got mine. I can’t vouch for how well they’ve managed to replicate Eberjey’s deliciously luxurious and remarkably durable PJs. But I can say that the original would be hard to top.