Aaron Sorkin Sorkinizes the radical left in Netflix’s ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’

After Thursday night’s reunion of the creator’s beloved tribute to bipartisan compromise, The West Wing, Friday, Oct. 16, saw the release of his new Netflix film, The Trial of the Chicago 7. The former was a call to civic action, in which liberal luminaries such as Lin-Manuel Miranda urged viewers to vote—despite the unlikelihood that any hadn’t already planned to do so—while the latter is a meditation on what it means to take more direct political action.

The self-congratulatory pablum of the former is at odds with the complicated concepts of the latter—which are ultimately rendered in as Sorkin-y a manner as possible.

In talking with Fast Company about the reunion special recently, one of the world’s greatest West Wing skeptics, screenwriter Josh Olson, lodged the following complaint about the show’s cast and creator urging viewers to vote, in a moment that was left out of the article:

“It seems to be a way to kind of breed and promote complacency,” he said. “It’s funny that that whole crowd really fucking hates Susan Sarandon. She may be on Twitter right now saying, ‘Go vote,’ but that’s in between tweeting photos of herself chained to a fence and marching and going, ‘Come on out! Join us! Get bodies in the streets and get active and organized!’ That’s scary. That’s a sacrifice. That stuff takes time and money and blood. And it’s just much easier to sit in your comfy house and lecture people on voting.”

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is evidence that Sorkin has at least considered this contradiction. It’s a thoroughly watchable cinematic examination of the events surrounding the police riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The filmmaker sets the scene by introducing us to leaders from disparate left-leaning groups such as the Students for a Democratic Society, the Youth International Party, and the Black Panthers, as they gear up to make a stand against, alternately, the Vietnam War and the U.S. police state in general. He then picks up the action six months later, as the incoming Nixon administration seeks to make an example out of those leaders for the riot that followed. Along the way, Sorkin fills in the details on what actually went down during the night in question, with an expertly paced trickle of flashbacks. (I may object to his politics, but I can’t argue with his command of structure.)

Considering that Sorkin originally wrote the screenplay in 2007, and went into preproduction in 2018, the timing of this film is remarkable. It couldn’t be more relevant. The protest movement sparked by George Floyd’s killing at the hands of an officer back in June put the police response to civil unrest directly under the microscope. Unlike during the similarly turbulent era of the film, however, everyone now has a phone-camera and means to distribute video instantly. Suddenly, the police version of how riots unfold is no longer merely accepted as read. People at home can watch with their own eyes as officers cover up their badges and force nonviolent protesters into reacting.

Also mirroring the events of the film: Donald Trump’s recent attempts to use rioters as props for his election the way Nixon did in 1968, and a series of unfit, Trump-appointed judges continuing the legacy of the film’s clearly biased judiciary, embodied with Harry Potter villain-level subtlety by Frank Langella. Not to mention the fact that the inciting incident of the film involves leftists being mad at a Democratic candidate and former VP (Hubert Humphrey) for not appealing enough to the left. The parallels to now are, more or less, apparent in nearly every scene.