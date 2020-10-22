The best advice for aspiring leaders? Ask for what you want

Early this year, I accepted the role of chief marketing officer at the content platform software maker Contentful. The company was on a fast growth trajectory fueled by a strong economy. But by the time I started, we were in the midst of a global pandemic and worrisome economic forecast.

Six months into my tenure, I still haven’t been into an office. Fortunately, I’ve been able to lean on great advice from past mentors to keep growing as a professional, provide leadership to others, and share with future leaders the lessons that best helped me through the ups and downs of my career.

Build a supportive community

I’ve found that building a supportive community across work colleagues and in my personal life creates the balance I need to be able to handle challenges and accomplish more. I especially encourage women in earlier stages of their career to avoid the myth that you can have it all, and do it all, by yourself. You can’t.

It can be tempting to put all your focus on work, but that approach leaves you off balance. And, for many of us, this is no longer an option. We’re suddenly wearing multiple hats—supporting our children, spouses, parents and others—while working. Children are home around the clock. Plus, the resources that supported us in the past, such as caregivers and other in-home services, are more difficult to access. It is more critical now than ever before to build and lean on your support system, appreciate its limits, and find the right balance.

I’ve worked with my leadership team to model behaviors that encourage balance, and talk openly about what balance looks like. It means that extra effort to deliver on a deadline or major project can be balanced with flexibility and personal time. It also means that we balance the focus on business growth with a focus on the career growth of individuals. And, it means that we provide our employees with the tools and permission to find their right balance.

Always be ready to pivot

Only when you are in balance can you easily shift and adapt. When I was a young soccer player, there was a lesson we learned no matter the position, competition or game-day strategy: Always be ready to pivot.

This readiness has served me well. I started my career in the nonprofit sector where I discovered a passion for building new things and leading people. I pivoted towards that goal and went back to school to get my MBA at the Yale School of Management. After graduation, I was intrigued by emerging technologies and again I leaned into my passion and pivoted my career toward the technology sector.