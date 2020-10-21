This is how Big Tech is failing its Black employees

Six years ago , Silicon Valley decided to own up to its diversity problem. Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft all began releasing annual diversity reports, providing public transparency into the stark underrepresentation of Black and Latinx workers at their companies, promising to do better . The move would help hold the industry accountable, so they claimed , in meeting their latest round of diversity goals.

It didn’t work. The share of technical workers who are Black at Facebook, Google, and Microsoft has inched up less than one percentage point since 2014 and still sits below 4% at each company.

Today, the industry is experiencing a moment similar to what it saw in 2014: Large companies are lining up to announce new diversity pledges, and it genuinely seems like many leaders want to change. The last few months have forced systemic racism into the sightline of business leaders, and companies are also finding that diversity is good for their bottom line. Here’s the problem: They also know that they’re probably going to come up short again.

The root cause is not just the low number of Black students who are trained in software engineering, which makes up about 6% of all computer science graduates. The problem comes down to our whole system for training, finding, and retaining underrepresented engineers.

In college, faculty shortages have led to enrollment restrictions for computer science majors, while dated curricula fail to cover many of the industry’s most in-demand specialties, such as app development or cybersecurity. Black and Latinx students find that introductory courses were designed to weed out students without prior coding experience, and they’re about one third less likely to stick with the major. Many who do graduate have trouble getting in front of companies who largely recruit applicants from a few elite colleges or are stonewalled by the daunting technical interview, which tests esoteric concepts rarely covered in class.

Finally, the few Black engineers who make it past those barriers feel isolated in an industry that relies so heavily on personal connections. The sense of cutthroat competitiveness makes those who did not have access to social capital or computer science education feel that they cannot seek support. When they do, it is often painted as a weakness.

The problem isn’t failing to identify the hidden gems with untapped potential. The problem is that the system was not built for us.

One of the problems with the way we look at Black success within white-dominated fields is how we paint the few who break through as somehow exceptional; as if they have stumbled upon something other Black folks haven’t figured out yet. But I’m a Black man who made it from poverty to Silicon Valley, and I can confirm this: The problem is not that Black kids aren’t smart or determined enough. And the problem isn’t failing to identify the hidden gems with untapped potential. The problem is that the system was not built for us.