I’m a Black woman in fintech. My industry has to overcome its racism to survive

The CEO of Wells Fargo, one of the largest banks in the U.S., recently attributed the lack of diversity in financial services to a “very limited” talent pool. This struck me as another opinion formed by someone who has spent too much time in the echo chamber of traditional banking. Instead of blaming the pipeline, banking leaders should take a hard look at the barriers they’ve built that keep people of color from accessing—and by extension, pursuing careers—in financial services.

I can tell you from firsthand experience that, yes, there are few Black and Latinx people in leadership roles at big banks, and fewer still who have lived the experience of the underbanked. The result is that the experiences of those communities never make it into the spaces where decisions are being made.

Black and Latinx bank customers pay far more to maintain a checking account with 40% of Black Americans and Latinos paying bank fees, compared to only 22% of white Americans. When you consider this lack of representation and its impact, is it any wonder that these communities don’t have a positive relationship with big banks?

The reasons behind this disparity stem from a long, complicated history of barred access and discrimination that has fueled rampant racism within the retail banking system. Bank branches in Black and Latinx communities require higher minimum balances in order to avoid fees. One study cited an average minimum balance requirement of $870 for Black communities and $625 for white communities—a difference of $245 that can be huge for those living on a tight budget.

These statistics are more than numbers to me—they were my reality for a long time. My early adulthood coincided with the great recession of 2008 and its aftermath. What I remember most were the frustrations of underemployment, past-due notices for bills, and the crippling overdraft fees and charges that I thought of as my “broke tax.” I checked my bank balance several times a day and still often spent more than $200 on overdraft fees alone in one year.

Fintech companies can be the solution if they do it right. A new breed of neobanks and tech-driven financial services companies have an opportunity to change the deeply entrenched racism that plagues our financial system. These new companies are founded by a new generation of leaders who profess that they want to democratize access to capital and disrupt big players like Wells Fargo.

They can start by bringing more Black and Latinx people into their companies, which in turn will help them develop financial products that serve communities of color. Doing this—virtuous circle alert!—will encourage young people from all backgrounds to see financial services as an attractive industry to join and build. But how can the fintech industry implement lasting change rather than rely on excuses?