25 moments in tech that defined the past 25 years

Sometimes, it’s obvious from the get-go that a moment in tech history is . . . well, historic. Other times, it’s clear only in the fullness of time. Yet another type of historic moment flies largely under the radar, shaping our lives more than most people ever realize.

As Fast Company celebrates our 25th anniversary, we’ve compiled a list of 25 moments that have defined the tech industry since our first issue hit the stands with a cover date of November 1995. (These calls are tough to make, so we also picked 10 runners-up.) For better or worse—and sometimes both at the same time—these events have had lasting impact. If there’s some alternate universe where they never happened, it’s a different place indeed. 1. Section 230 plants social media seeds Brought into law alongside the Telecommunications Act of 1996, Section 230 of the Communications Act says that online services can’t be sued for their users’ content. While it predated YouTube and Facebook by nearly a decade, it ultimately allowed those sites to flourish by protecting them against civil complaints such as defamation. But they might not enjoy that immunity forever. Aggrieved by the idea of anti-conservative bias, the Trump administration is now trying to dismantle Section 230’s protections through an executive order. Whether this move is successful could affect not just the likes of Facebook, Google, and Twitter, but whatever companies come next. 2. Online addiction gets affordable In the early days of online services and ISPs, you paid several dollars an hour for access, making spending too much time in cyberspace a pricey habit. That didn’t change in a big way until 1996. As explained in an excellent article by Tedium’s Ernie Smith, AT&T gave its new WorldNet internet service a flat rate of $20 a month ($25 if you weren’t otherwise an AT&T customer). The move was meant as a shot across the bow of other major service providers—and by October, even the biggest kahuna of them all, America Online, had to match it. All of a sudden, people were free to binge themselves silly on internet content—and as you may have noticed, we still do. 3. China builds its firewall In the 1990s, the world discovered the power of the internet, the most open computer network ever devised. Its untrammeled nature soon alarmed the Chinese government, which believed in suppressing dissent rather than encouraging free expression. In 1997, it enacted a law forbidding people from using the net to “injure the interests of the state or society.” Then it soon began a decades-long effort to erect “the Great Firewall of China,” which filters out access to information the government deems harmful to its interests. Today, the firewall is more effective than ever, and everything from Facebook to Wikipedia is banned, denying the world’s most populous country access to the promise of the internet. The government has further leveraged its control of online activity through measures such as a nationwide “social credit system” that monitors users and exacts real-world penalties for unacceptable behavior. 4. GoTo.com establishes pay-per-click advertising Google’s search engine was a technical breakthrough, but it wasn’t a viable business until the company embraced pay-per-click ads. And for that innovation, it has GoTo.com to thank. As Will Oremus wrote in 2013, GoTo.com founder Bill Gross hatched the idea of having advertisers bid on top placement in search results, then charging them when users clicked through. Google then aped the approach in its own search engine with AdWords, which added quality scores to further discourage irrelevant ads. The company eventually brought the bidding concept to third-party sites with AdSense. Though GoTo (later known as Overture) didn’t survive, its concept is still a cash cow for Google—just ask the Department of Justice and state attorneys general who say that the company turned them into a monopoly. 5. Napster hooks the world on digital music In June 1999—more than two years before the iPod’s arrival—digital music was just beginning to catch on, and most of it consisted of MP3s that people ripped from their own CDs. Then a teenager named Shawn Fanning created Napster, a peer-to-peer network that let uses share all their music with every other user over the internet. It was a revelation—and totally illegal. Lawsuits shut Napster down a little more than two years after it launched. Despite fears that consumers would never willingly pay for music again, later for-pay services, such as iTunes and Spotify, succeeded. In retrospect, Napster’s legacy has less to do with the wanton piracy it encouraged than the way it proved that unlimited songs delivered as a service were the future of music.

12. Gmail outdoes desktop email When Google unveiled Gmail on April 1, 2004, many people thought it was an April fools’ prank, which was an entirely reasonable take. It claimed to offer 1 GB of storage—which, at 500 times the capacity of Microsoft’s Hotmail, did not sound plausible. But Google was serious. With its gigantic capacity, instant search, and approachable interface, Gmail competed not only with freemail services such as Hotmail but also Outlook and other full-blown desktop email apps. It was a big moment for the web. And it marked the beginning of the era when Google went way beyond search to occupy more and more of our time with useful services of all sorts. 13. Firefox breaks Microsoft’s browser monopoly After soundly defeating Netscape in the original browser wars, Microsoft’s Internet Explorer went on to control well over 90% of the browser market—which meant that almost everyone used IE whether they liked it or not. Then Mozilla’s Firefox—a browser built on the open-sourced bones of the old Netscape—appeared in 2004. It was simple, secure, and innovative, during an era when IE 6 was a bloated, calcifying mess. Firefox eventually captured about a third of the market, initiating browser war 2.0 and setting the stage for Google’s Chrome, which finished the job of pummeling IE into irrelevance. If Firefox masterminds Dave Hyatt, Joe Hewitt, and Blake Ross hadn’t been so gutsy and visionary, we’d all be worse off today. 14. Y Combinator changes how startups start up Paul Graham, who sold his e-commerce software startup to Yahoo, started blogging about startups in 2001. But it wasn’t until 2005 that he put his ideas into practice by starting Y Combinator (an obscure lambda calculus reference). That summer, he and his girlfriend, Jessica Livingston (now his wife), along with two others, launched an experiment. They invited founders to submit company proposals, picked the most promising ones, and gave them $6,000 to scrape by while they bootstrapped themselves. The 2,000 startups YC has backed include Reddit, Airbnb, Dropbox, Stripe, and other seminal successes. Today’s ecosystem of angel investors, seed-stage funds, and pre-seed funds likely would not exist if not for YC inspiring others to find gaps in the world of venture capital and fill them. 15. Amazon Web Services powers the web As far as major tech moments go, Amazon’s 2006 launch of Elastic Compute Cloud flew under the radar. But that early application marked an inflection point for Amazon Web Services, which had originally launched in 2002 with a handful of web-based tools. AWS has arguably become just as important to modern computing as the iPhone. Services such as Dropbox, Netflix streaming, Lyft, and Apple’s iCloud might not have existed—or, at least, not have worked nearly as well—without the on-demand cloud computing services that Amazon provided. Rivals such as Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are still scrambling to catch up. And AWS became an enormously profitable enterprise that proved that Amazon could succeed in businesses far afield of its original online department store. 16. Facebook introduces the News Feed For Facebook, no product launch was as important as News Feed, which arrived in 2006 as a central hub for friend activity and has ballooned into one of the internet’s biggest distributors of information (and misinformation), and an influence on countless other services. Even in its earliest form, some users hated the News Feed for its drastic design changes and for its perceived creepiness, as all their activity was suddenly on full display. But CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s response to the backlash couldn’t have been more Facebook-like, paying sympathy to users’ concerns while insinuating that the company knew what’s best for them. “This may sound silly, but I want to thank all of you who have written in and created groups and protested,” he wrote. “And I am also glad that News Feed highlighted all these groups so people could find them and share their opinions with each other as well.” 17. The ‘Jesus phone’ arriveth As any BlackBerry devotee will helpfully point out, the iPhone was hardly the first smartphone, or even the first to change plenty of lives. But its introduction—a six-month extravaganza that began with its unveiling on January 9, 2007, and lasted until it went on sale the following June 29—was the single event that best represents Peak Gadget. The first iPhone packed so many innovations into such a lustworthy package that it largely lived up to the off-the-charts hype. Even if you were smitten at the time, however, you might not have predicted that the iPhone would matter so much 13 years later. No piece of consumer electronics released since has had remotely the same impact—and it’s an open question whether any future one will match it.

18. Apple launches the App Store Although the iPhone itself was a breakthrough in personal computing when it launched in 2007, the real revolution didn’t start until Apple launched the App Store a year later. Suddenly, a safe and convenient source of touchscreen-friendly software—from games to utilities to fart apps—was just a tap away, and developers lined up to make apps in hopes of becoming the next runaway hit. A vibrant app marketplace soon became table stakes for any mobile platform; latecomers such as BlackBerry 10 and Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 tried desperately to play catch-up but couldn’t. That virtuous cycle still benefits Apple today, but as developers begin revolting against the walled garden approach, it’s also become the company’s biggest source of antitrust scrutiny. 19. ‘Angry Birds’ makes big bucks Flinging cartoon birds into towers full of nasty pigs might’ve seemed like a silly endeavor in 2009, but it quickly proved that smartphone gaming was a big business. Ro II’s original Angry Birds game racked up 10 million paid downloads within a year—impressive for Apple’s still-nascent App Store—and more importantly, established its disgruntled protagonists as cultural icons who spread to everything from other gaming platforms to the silver screen. Angry Birds demonstrated how games could become hits in the age of the smartphone, even without bloated budgets and multiyear development cycles. 20. ‘House of Cards’ ushers in streaming originals For its first four years as a streaming video service, Netflix relied on licensing a pretty darn random assortment of movies and TV shows that already existed. That changed in 2011 when Netflix outbid HBO for the rights to House of Cards. Netflix downplayed the move at the time. Still, the implications were obvious from the start: Instead of relying on cable’s leftovers, Netflix would host its own hit shows that weren’t available elsewhere. When House of Cards debuted to critical acclaim a couple of years later, it kicked off the streaming wars in earnest. Now it’s hard to remember that there was a time when multiple streaming giants weren’t vying for big-budget shows and movies starring some of Hollywood’s biggest names. 21. Gamergate shows the online world at its ugliest In 2014, groups of online trolls launched a series of harassment campaigns against female game developers and journalists. The months-long effort, called Gamergate, ostensibly opposed unethical game journalism and its beneficiaries, under the logic that the people it attacked were trying to undermine longstanding aspects of gamer culture. But as Deadspin’s Kyle Wagner astutely wrote at the time, the whole ordeal doubled as a battleground for conservative grievances such as political correctness and social justice, especially once right-wing figures like Christina Hoff Sommers and Milo Yiannapolous glommed on. It wasn’t just the resulting harassment that stood out, though. Gamergate’s proponents and those speaking out against it could not even agree on the most basic set of facts, like what the campaign was about, who was being harmed, and what counted as unethical behavior. That failure to communicate now colors online conversations of all kinds. 22. Amazon’s Alexa goes beyond the GUI The Amazon Echo speaker was easy to write off when it arrived in 2014. Coming soon after Amazon’s Fire Phone flamed out, its combination of music, news, and basic information didn’t seem much different from what Apple’s Siri offered on iPhones, and what Google voice search provided on Android. But voice-first computing has its advantages, and in about five years, more than 100 million devices had been sold with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant built in. Along the way, it’s turned the smart home from nerdy novelty into a mainstream concept while prompting Apple and Google to release smart speakers of their own. It’s also proved that the notion of Star Trek’s ambient “Computer” isn’t as futuristic as it once seemed. 23. An emblem of Facebook scandal is born With its dark combination of privacy invasions and political intrigue, the Cambridge Analytica affair—leaked by whistleblower Christopher Wylie and detailed by The New York Times and The Guardian in March 2018—turned #DeleteFacebook into a mantra for many. The British political consulting company gained access to a vast repository of data collected by a Facebook personality quiz purportedly designed for academic purposes; Facebook said more than 87 million users were at risk. Cambridge Analytica, whose clients included the 2016 Trump campaign and pro-Brexit forces, used the trove to help microtarget ads. Some experts say that the firm grossly exaggerated the power of its data and that there’s no evidence it played a meaningful role in the Brexit and Trump victories. Regardless, Facebook has since tightened the access third-party apps and services have to user data. But cynicism about the company’s motives has colored public reaction to other revelations ever since.

