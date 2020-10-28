I tried every major direct-to-consumer bra company. Here’s what I found

“Let’s talk about boobs!” is just about one of the best icebreakers I’ve heard. That’s how my fitting with DTC bra company Cuup started, and my search for the best bras began. After spending a few months in quarantine (and, like most people, gaining a few pounds), I became determined over the summer to find the perfect new bra that I could get delivered to my door. I met with multiple sales reps to talk about the fit and functions I needed, and tested multiple styles from Cuup, Lively, Third Love, Negative Underwear, and True & Co.

Oprah Winfrey once famously claimed that up to 80% of women are wearing the wrong bra size. If even half as many of us are still having that issue, it’s a huge problem. A bra’s job is to be supportive, and it should fit snugly to do so. I spent the night before my first online appointment with my measuring tape and Google. Despite being a firm adherent to science over “vibes,” I just didn’t believe what the measuring tape was telling me. I was surely a 38B, or maybe a 36B (even though the measuring tape was saying 34)? So I did what every woman’s done in her life before and guessed my size. It was wrong. Let me assure you: You should use the formulas that are provided on these sites to figure out your size. If you need more help, each site offers super helpful online consultations with fit specialists (thank you Tania from Cuup and Emily from Lively). Armed with this info, I went on the long journey to finding a perfect new bra. Here’s what I discovered. Best Overall: Cuup Cuup provided the best experience I had overall in my bra search. Its minimalist styles are fun and sexy without feeling impractical, and the unboxing experience is luxurious: The bras come in a beautiful white box and are so nicely wrapped that they could even make a nice gift. I met with Cuup’s lead “fit therapist” over a video call before I ordered, and she helped me figure out my size, suggested styles, and overall made me feel totally at ease with her knowledge. It’s no surprise that her picks ended up being some of my favorites of my bra haul. The Scoop fulfilled every dream my teenage self tried (and failed) to achieve when ordering from the Victoria’s Secret catalog—a ’90s rite of passage. The unlined bra’s fabric feels so luxe, silky, and soft while being just stretchy enough. The cut is sexy, wide, and low-cut. Through a consultation with a fit specialist, I figured out I should wear a sister size in this style: one band size smaller than usual, and one cup size up. It’s so comfortable and perfectly snug, it’s quickly become my go-to for daily wear. The Scoop by Cuup - $68 For a more fun option, I also love the Plunge. I’m a firm believer that every woman should have a leopard-print bra, and this one delivers. The mesh is strong yet so soft (like a fantastic pair of pantyhose), which feels so great on. It is unlined and unabashed. The sheer fabric may not be for everyone. The Plunge by Cuup - $68 Basics on a budget: Lively Lively’s bras were the most basic styles that I tested, but also the most affordable. If you’re on a budget, they’ll serve you well, though they don’t thrill in the style category. The website also feels noticeably more “junior” than the others here, with younger models in flimsier styles. That said, I also set up a virtual fitting with a Lively rep, and had a great experience figuring out my size. Instead of using measuring tape, she had me pull the brand out from the back of the bra I was wearing, and was able to determine my size based on that—and impressively got the same conclusion as the Cuup rep.

