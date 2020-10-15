The last 36 hours of news prove that “fairness” further poisons politics

No, seriously, what is happening right now? As I sit here, typing this, another member of the elite media or an entire legacy outlet has probably found yet another way to bend over backward to show Donald Trump that they are not in the tank for Joe Biden.

Against the backdrop of a historic Supreme Court nomination hearing that could change the judicial course of the country for at least a generation, the past 36 hours have felt like a warp-speed media merry-go-round with bad-faith chain saws conveniently positioned at neck level.

Let’s collect our severed heads from the floor to take a glance back.

First, the New York Post served up a laughably janky story about the “secret emails” that comprise a “smoking gun” supposedly confirming then-VP Joe Biden peddling influence in Ukraine. The story is based on a laptop purportedly discovered in a Delaware repair shop, involves perpetually embroiled Trump cohorts Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, and its authenticity remains unverified. Agenda-free media outlets reporting on the story would have done well to provide at least some of the context of this story, which follows Trump’s many transparent efforts to obtain dirt on Joe Biden, when amplifying it.

Needless to say, that did not happen. Before Twitter took the debatable step of making the New York Post story unavailable, marquee reporters like Maggie Haberman of The New York Times credulously tweeted the story out as legitimate news, and Jake Sherman of Politico pointed out on Twitter that, mere hours after the story broke, Biden’s camp hadn’t responded to the story yet. (They have since issued a firm denial.)

Meanwhile, over at Axios, one of the morning’s stories compared the number of questions Biden has taken from reporters over the past six weeks with the number Trump has taken, in an effort to present Biden as the least scrutinized front-runner in presidential horse-race history.