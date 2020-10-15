AI for good: A better, more inclusive future of work

How can we know if AI negatively or positively affects enterprises, employees, and job candidates? Jolen Anderson, global head of human resources at BNY Mellon, says that “sometimes organizations decide not to leverage AI rather than investigate and determine if AI can be used for a purpose that drives positive outcomes.” This article will share some of those “positive outcomes” and why now is the right time for AI in the talent field.

MASSIVE DATA NECESSARY

The more advanced the AI, the more that it can do. The most advanced class of artificial intelligence is called neural networks or deep learning.

One of the primary challenges of powering deep-learning AI is the massive amount of data required. When analyzing talent, this requires billions of data points about people, career trajectories, capabilities, and experiences.

Many companies have tried to claim the mantle of ‘AI.’ Using only their own historical, limited pool of data results in a biased output. In order to ensure that bias is filtered out, it is necessary to analyze billions of data points across geographies, industries, and companies. For example, analyzing “successful” profiles in one company’s workforce as a model for future hires could result in bias that reflect historical biases, favoring limited demographic groups. Deep learning AI with equal opportunity algorithms can filter out any such bias.

A NEW WAY OF THINKING ABOUT SKILLS

With nearly 2 million unique skills globally, it is impossible for a human to understand all of them, let alone the correlations between them, and the trends of new and emerging skills.

And there has historically been little to no use of “adjacent skills.” These are skills that offer indicators of success in a different skill; a person good at A often excels at B.

Now, with artificial intelligence, we can infer that someone who excels in calculus likely also excels at algebra, but the reverse is not necessarily true. We can be confident that an experienced enterprise sales representative could quickly learn enterprise partnerships.