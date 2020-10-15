How to watch the Biden and Trump town halls on ABC and NBC live (if you must)

As if we needed yet another reminder of being forever trapped in the proverbial “ two Americas ,” presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump will appear in two competing town hall-style events tonight on two different broadcast networks. The only thing they’ll have in common is a time slot.

The conflicting events come in the wake of this week’s canceled presidential debate, immediately after which the Biden camp arranged to do a town hall on ABC. Once the Biden event was in place, NBC announced it would air its own a town hall with President Trump on the same day at the same time. Despite enormous backlash over that decision—including from its own employees and some major NBC stars who say the “counter-programing” attempt forces voters to choose one event over the other—the Peacock network appears to be going ahead with its decision.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream one of the town halls (or both if you have two screens) live on your computer, phone, or smart TV, you have plenty of ways to do that. We’ve rounded up a few choices here:

Biden town hall

This event will take place in Philadelphia and air on the ABC broadcast network tonight (Thursday, October 15) at 8 p.m. ET. George Stephanopoulos will moderate. It’s available to stream live on ABC News Live and via the streaming services below.

Trump town hall

This event will take place in Miami and will air on the NBC broadcast network tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Savannah Guthrie will moderate. It’s available to stream on NBC News Now and via the streaming services below.

Streaming services that include ABC and NBC