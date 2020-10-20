Would a Democratic sweep help or hurt Silicon Valley?

There’s just two weeks left until Election Day, and the polling currently has Joe Biden as the overwhelming favorite to take back the White House. Democrats look likely to retake the Senate, too. But if we’ve learned one thing about 2020, it’s that anything can happen—and you better believe that Silicon Valley lobbyists are planning for every potential eventuality. Depending on who wins the White House, the Senate, and what happens in local elections around the country, the impact on tech could vary wildly. Here’s a primer on what to expect with each possible outcome.

If Biden wins

Biden is clearly the candidate of Silicon Valley, which leans decidedly liberal despite some pockets of conservatism. More important than ideology, however, is stability, and it’s widely assumed that having a steady presence in the White House would be a big improvement over the chaos of the past four years. Yes, the risk of someone like Elizabeth Warren being named Attorney General causes plenty of heartburn, but it’s still preferable to four more years of chaos. A Biden win would bring more stability to the tech labor market, allowing companies to make plans and actually stick to them. And while Biden hasn’t spoken much about the issue, it’s fair to assume that the restrictions Trump has imposed on immigration, especially H1B visas, will mainly be lifted, giving tech companies access once again to the international talent it desperately needs.

Of course, a Biden victory wouldn’t be all smooth sailing for Silicon Valley. Biden’s appointees to the Department of Labor and the National Labor Relations Board are more likely to believe that sharing economy workers should be classified as full time employees. Teamster objections to autonomous trucking may keep a federal regulatory autonomous framework on the shelf for four more years. And if Biden cuts spending on the military, many of the lucrative contracts the Valley enjoys from services and products ranging from weaponized drones to cloud computing could all be squeezed (although employee opposition to government contracts—particularly those with the Department of Homeland Security—is likely to dissipate without Trump in the White House).

As the political zeitgeist keeps moving to the left, both Biden and future candidates such as Kamala Harris are likely to face pressure to adopt more anti tech rhetoric—especially given Harris’s previously cozy relationship with Bay Area elites. Even more dangerous for Big Tech is the possibility that Biden finds common cause with Republicans who want to dismantle or rewrite Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides internet companies with immunity from liability for content on their platforms, and which Biden has said should be “revoked.” And if Biden’s Justice Department files suit against Facebook for antitrust violations, expect a standing ovation from Senate Republicans.

If Trump wins

It’s getting harder and harder to imagine, but no one thought he could win in 2016 either. If Trump does hang on, it means more of the same. The House will remain controlled by the Democrats, meaning that the chances of compromise legislation on any major issue are between slim and none. (Trump will occasionally feint toward working with Nancy Pelosi on an infrastructure bill or prescription drug reform, but that’s just posturing.)

Trump’s position on immigration will only harden, with deportations becoming even more prevalent, making it ever harder for tech firms to recruit and maintain talent. His behavior will remain erratic, keeping the markets on edge on an hourly basis. He’ll probably push hard to repeal Section 230, given the perceived anti-conservative bias of Facebook and Twitter, especially in recent days, but Democrats will be unlikely to go along. (Many Democrats, including Biden, also oppose Section 230, but won’t want to rewrite the law on Trump’s terms.)

On China, there will be danger of new trade war escalations. The bans we’ve seen on WeChat and ByteDance will likely extend to other Chinese tech companies, too, pushing China to retaliate in kind. American tech companies with significant exposure to Chinese markets, or who rely on Chinese manufacturing and supply chains, may be in trouble. But, the risk of a wealth tax disappears with a second Trump term, and tech billionaires don’t have to sweat any democratic socialists in the president’s cabinet. Despite that, it’s difficult to envision many people in tech wanting four more years of any of this.