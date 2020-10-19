The New Space Race

Space: a frontier to be explored, the greatest place for adventure, and a perspective on Earth like no other. We are in the middle of a new space race: China’s Chang’e 4 mission; Japan’s robotic spacecraft; Russia’s heavy-lift rocket. The real challenge is not what’s in the sky, but what’s here on Earth. As nations and commercial entities enter into space, we face unprecedented challenges to manage, analyze, secure, and action the vast amounts of data now available from space. Winning the space race will require broadening the pool of diverse talent inspired to take on the truly universal challenge