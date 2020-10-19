Securing a Connected Future: What You Need to Know in 2021

From the navigation in our car and connected medical devices, to the precise timing of stock trades and the guidance of precision weapons, the ability to navigate and synchronize time and integrate connectivity enables our modern society to operate. As our infrastructure ecosystem becomes more interconnected, the entry points for cyberattacks exponentially grows. At the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2020, experts in government and across industry discussed what you can expect in a connected future, the implications of advancements (Internet of Things, or IoT; 5G; AI) on business and our way of life, and what you can do to build security in your environment.