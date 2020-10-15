advertisement
From the Gym to the Great Outdoors: Technology and Recreation in 2020 and Beyond

How digital innovation is guiding a safe, high-quality return to outdoor activity—and what it means for the future of recreation.

By FastCo Works

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on society, affecting not just our personal interactions but the way we stay active. As people turn in record numbers to outdoor recreation, how can they create safe, high-quality experiences? At the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2020, thought leaders from across the recreation and outdoor industry discussed how innovative technology, crowdsourcing, and wearables are helping to shape the future of recreation.

