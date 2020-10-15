From the Gym to the Great Outdoors: Technology and Recreation in 2020 and Beyond

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on society, affecting not just our personal interactions but the way we stay active. As people turn in record numbers to outdoor recreation, how can they create safe, high-quality experiences? At the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2020, thought leaders from across the recreation and outdoor industry discussed how innovative technology, crowdsourcing, and wearables are helping to shape the future of recreation.
fastco works
collectionsNewsletterCourses and LearningAdvertiseCurrent Issue
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business