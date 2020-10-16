advertisement
advertisement
PAID CONTENT

Making news above—and below—the fold: The innovative journey to the world’s first folding PC

Fast Company spoke with Lenovo at the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival to retrace the journey—including the challenges and pitfalls—that brought this innovative new device to market.

By FastCo Works

Lenovo made headlines earlier this year when it unveiled the ThinkPad X1 Fold—the world’s first folding PC. More than four years in the making, the ThinkPad X1 marks a major breakthrough both for design and user experience.  Fast Company spoke with Jerry Paradise and Kevin Beck from Lenovo at the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival to retrace the journey—including the challenges and pitfalls—that brought this innovative new device to market.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

More

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life