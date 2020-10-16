Making news above—and below—the fold: The innovative journey to the world’s first folding PC

Lenovo made headlines earlier this year when it unveiled the ThinkPad X1 Fold—the world’s first folding PC. More than four years in the making, the ThinkPad X1 marks a major breakthrough both for design and user experience. Fast Company spoke with Jerry Paradise and Kevin Beck from Lenovo at the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival to retrace the journey—including the challenges and pitfalls—that brought this innovative new device to market.