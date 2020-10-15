How to foster innovation in a remote working world

One of the core tenets of consumer-centric thinking is to dismantle silos—that game-changing innovation occurs when disparate members on the company org chart join forces to solve problems. But what happens when teams—and the individuals within them—can no longer brainstorm in the same room when we’re working remotely? And how do blue chip companies that have doubled down on their commitment to diversity put it into practice in such an environment? In this timely panel from the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival, senior executives from PepsiCo and other leading companies examined how to build a culture of experimentation with cross-functional teams during this unique, challenging time. The panelists explored how distanced teams can accelerate innovation at a time when consumers needs are rapidly evolving, and addressed whether this shift represents a temporary or permanent shift in consumer behavior.