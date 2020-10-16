Customer Playbook 2021: What’s changed and what’s stayed the same in our “new normal”

2020 has been a year defined by change: the changing environment due to the global pandemic and the resulting shifts in consumer needs. The relationship that brands have with their customers shifted dramatically—those that pivoted nimbly to react are seeing positive results. Consumers are putting their money with the brands that they trust to support them and help navigate these uncertain times. In this timely and insightful panel presented by Facebook at the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival, we heard from some of the leading brands that are rewriting their consumer playbooks and learned how they quickly modernized their technology, established trust with their audiences, and built a large reservoir of goodwill as this crisis has unfolded. They shared key learnings from this period and outlined how brands can play a significant and welcome role in helping people see the other side of this pandemic.