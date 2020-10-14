Purpose-driven innovation: Pfizer’s Richard Blackburn reports from the front line of medical breakthroughs

While COVID-19—and the ongoing pursuit of a vaccine—has justifiably been the most newsworthy story of 2020, millions continue to suffer in the shadows from painful, chronic maladies. As the global medical community fights to conquer the pandemic, research and innovation must continue to provide breakthroughs for diseases and illnesses that have limited, or no, current treatments. Pfizer’s Richard Blackburn, global president of the company’s Inflammation and Immunology business, is well acquainted with the challenges at hand—and the solutions required to overcome them. In this timely, compelling “fireside chat” from the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival, Blackburn shared the stories of patients with under-recognized conditions such as atopic dermatitis and alopecia, and how he has fostered a culture of innovation based on a deep desire to help them. Reporting from the front lines, Blackburn shared insights into the steps we can take to ensure patients have access to care and innovative medicines and to ensure the pandemic does not curtail innovation.