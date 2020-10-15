How to lead your employees through a crisis: CEOs say start by doing these 4 things

When the coronavirus pandemic crashed onto the shores of the United States in March, it knocked the wind out of all of us. In the months that followed, as the country collectively tried to find its footing, business leaders faced the challenge of at least seeming to know how to navigate the unprecedented waters of the global crisis.

And while much has been lost, much has been gained—in experience, knowledge, and resolve to weather whatever storm will come. To share some of these insights, Fast Company and Facebook partnered up for a virtual series on leadership, titled “Growth in Crisis.” The first installment brought together three business executives—Kara Goldin, founder and CEO of Hint; Jeff Lawson, cofounder and CEO of Twilio; and Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis—to discuss what they’ve learned at the helm of their companies.

Here are four key takeaways:

1. Think flexibly

“We didn’t predict the pandemic,” says Goldin, “but having options in times of crisis, as a leader, is so critical to be able to pull levers when one is stuck.”

When the pandemic struck, it disrupted supply chains in grocery stores nationwide. Water company Hint had massive inventories of product while vendors were left with empty shelves and no viable system of restocking. At that point, Goldin says, “We had a choice. We could either say, ‘What’s the problem, why isn’t our product getting stocked?’ or we could say, ‘We have product in our warehouse—we’re just going to ship it to you guys and fix the problem immediately.'”

When the company offered up that solution, Goldin says, 50% of its retailers took it.

2. Communicate empathetically

“Leaders should be willing to be vulnerable, and have two-way communication,” says Peck. During the pandemic, she says, it was important for employees to feel that their bosses understood their worries and needs. “I would send out weekly letters, being authentic about the struggles that I was having as a working parent with two kids home, and asking them what was on their minds—and truly listening to what they said.”