Zoom’s new app store marks its biggest attempt to be a social platform

Zoom is sending a message that it isn’t just for business anymore with a couple of big announcements today, including a platform for third-party apps—appropriately called “Zapps”—and a service called OnZoom for hosting paid live events.

Although Zoom already ties into third-party services through its App Marketplace, those integrations are more about making Zoom available inside other apps—for example, by starting conference calls directly through Slack. The new Zapps flip things around, so that other apps can run inside of Zoom’s desktop software.

With Dropbox, for instance, users will be able to share and collaborate on files from inside the video chat window. Chorus will surface client relationship info during video calls. SurveyMonkey will provide live polls and quizzes. Asana will let users create and edit tasks.

But Zoom is also looking beyond business uses for Zapps. The educational game service Kahoot will allow teachers to conduct interactive lessons directly through Zoom, while the live exercise service Exer Studio will display fitness and workout data in a sidebar next to the video chat window.

For now, Zoom is offering 35 Zapps, which are available to both free and paid users, but the company says any developer can submit a Zapp for approval in the store.

Zoom’s other big announcement today is OnZoom, which provides a native way to monetize events on the platform. A marketplace will let users browse for thing like cooking classes, fitness courses, or live concerts, and Zoom will sell digital “tickets” that users can pay for through PayPal or with a credit card.

While Zoom says it’s not taking a cut of the ticket sales for now, hosting an OnZoom event does require a paid subscription. Those start at $15 per month for up to 100 participants, while pricier plans allow for up to 1,000 participants.