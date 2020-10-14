Scrubs maker Figs made a medical mistake—in an ad. They apologized

Figs, the scrubs maker, posted a video on its website, which featured a female osteopath holding a book called Medical Terminology for Dummies upside down.

People who normally rave about the fashionable scrubs began to complain about both sexism and bias against osteopaths, and Figs couldn’t just put a fig leaf over it. The company pulled the video and apologized on Twitter.

Doctors of osteopathic medicine, or DOs for short, are fully licensed physicians, but unlike M.D.s, they take a more holistic approach to medicine, such as lifestyle and environmental factors and complements to drugs and surgery, according to the American Osteopathic Association. The number of DOs has jumped 68% in the last decade.

“A lot of you guys have pointed out an insensitive video we had on our site — we are incredibly sorry for any hurt this has caused you, especially our female DOs (who are amazing!) FIGS is a female founded company whose only mission is to make you guys feel awesome,” the company wrote. “We dropped the ball and and we are so sorry. We love you guys and we’ll always listen to what you have to say!”

The “for Dummies” series of books is noted for its basic introductory reference volumes on a wide variety of topics, anything from Office 365 and managing Type 2 diabetes to the American Revolution and beekeeping.

Figs was a Fast Company Most Innovative Company in 2019 and has been dubbed “the Warby Parker of scrubs” by the Wall Street Journal.