One of the strongest ways to fight misinformation will soon be right in your phone

Maybe you don’t know the name Qualcomm, but you should. The company makes many of the critical chips found in smartphones from almost every major manufacturer other than Apple. And as a result, when the company releases a faster processor or wireless technology, that’s what actually ends up inside your next smartphone.

Today, Qualcomm has demonstrated a technology that’s not just about having clearer calls, better battery life, or faster downloads. In a partnership with a company called Truepic, Qualcomm has developed a way to guarantee that the photos people take on their phones are real photos—unmanipulated and taken at the time and place they were said to be. This could be incorporated into tens of millions, or even hundreds of millions of smartphones, if manufacturers choose. The scale of the project is a big reason it’s so promising to battling misinformation. Xiaomi, Google, Microsoft, LG, OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola are all companies that use Qualcomm chips today.

“The truth is 85% of the photos taken are on smartphones. There’s this oversized influence of the smartphone on online visual communication,” says Sherif Hanna, VP of R&D at Truepic. “If you want to restore trust on internet videos and photos, you need to figure out a way to get this into people’s hands.”

And while a trusted photo makes sense for a world being overtaken by deepfakes and political memes of questionable provenance, this technology can also add security to digital banking, insurance, e-commerce, and pretty much any other industry that relies on a photo being real.

Notably, the technology would be opt-in, though individual users could find it useful, too. How do you know that reseller on eBay really has a pair of mint Yeezys? Or how could you prove that the cop shot rubber bullets at a Black Lives Matter protest? A secure photo solves these problems.

Truepic already operates a profitable enterprise business with its software platform, which adds invisible, digital watermarks to common JPEGs. This metadata is complex, including verified date and time, GPS location, a 3D depth map of the scene (to ensure your picture isn’t just of another picture), and even a protected thumbnail of the original image that you can use for comparison to the large photo you see. Crucially, however, these verified images can be viewed and shared just like typical JPEGs. The metadata is there only if someone knows to look for it—though it’s not hard to read once you do. There’s no reason that Tinder or Facebook or Instagram couldn’t automatically scan that metadata, then label photos as undoctored.

Two years ago, Truepic approached Qualcomm to establish a mutually beneficial relationship. Truepic’s software was excellent, but it could never be entirely hack-proof unless it was coded into chips as a deeper layer of code known as firmware. If Truepic were firmware, it could verify an image from the millisecond it came off a camera sensor. Not only would that guarantee security, it would vastly improve the user experience of taking a secure photo, as people wouldn’t have to use Truepic’s standalone app.