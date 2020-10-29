Innovation in action: Creating pathways to financial success in underserved communities

With an overdue awakening around race and wealth disparity, it’s critical to turn our collective attention toward innovative solutions that will help remove barriers to opportunity. Disparities in housing, education, employment and other factors typically lead to inequities in a person’s financial health and overall well-being. Join Capital One, 1863 Ventures, Mission Asset Fund, and the National Urban League for an inspiring discussion on how the private and public sectors can partner to catalyze economic growth in low- and moderate-income communities and how innovative partnerships can advance sustainable socioeconomic mobility.