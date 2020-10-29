Innovation in action: Creating pathways to financial success in underserved communities

With an overdue awakening around race and wealth disparity, it’s critical to turn our collective attention toward innovative solutions that will help remove barriers to opportunity. Disparities in housing, education, employment and other factors typically lead to inequities in a person’s financial health and overall well-being. Join Capital One, 1863 Ventures, Mission Asset Fund, and the National Urban League for an inspiring discussion on how the private and public sectors can partner to catalyze economic growth in low- and moderate-income communities and how innovative partnerships can advance sustainable socioeconomic mobility.
fastco works
collectionsNewsletterCourses and LearningAdvertiseCurrent Issue
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business