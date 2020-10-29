The innovation advantage: How large organizations can launch new ideas at startup speed

It’s almost conventional wisdom that innovation springs from start-ups in entrepreneurial hotbeds like Silicon Valley. But large companies have their own distinct advantage that comes from leveraging their resources and diverse talent to launch big ideas successfully. In this engaging panel discussion, senior leaders from Capital One, Microsoft and Walmart will share best practices for incubating new products and services within large organizations and how to overcome common internal roadblocks to collaboration and ideation. They will also discuss how their organizations have continued to innovate in today’s remote environment with actionable tips on how those practices can be replicated in other organizations.