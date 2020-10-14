An overwhelmed founder ponders whether to hand over the reins

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, offers candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. I love this company and am energized by the chance to build it into something great, but I’m not sure I know enough about all that I need to do, which makes me wonder if I’m the right person for this job. Also, I’m so consumed [with work] that I hardly see my family. I’ve been seriously thinking about replacing myself as CEO. I need to understand what this really means.

—Founder of an early-stage startup

Dear Founder,

I’m concerned that there’s something deeper going on here than I may be able to address in a few paragraphs. I would love the opportunity to listen more first to see how I can help.

What’s really driving your desire for the change right now? Have you achieved what you aspire to do? I ask because this isn’t happening after a several-decades run in which you want to go do other things. So, has something happened that has shaken your resolve? Do you feel you are not able to run the company, that this is not within your capabilities? Or, are you more exhausted and overwhelmed by the demands of building a startup on your own? Are you doing more jobs than any one person should be doing and now doubting yourself and not enjoying your life?

What is soul food for you? I’d like you to identify what you are great at, what you are passionate about, and check in to see if that’s what you’re doing. You should be doing the things that you are uniquely qualified to do—the things that are in your “genius zone.” And you should let go of the others.