The GOP failed to make Amy Coney Barrett’s notepad an effective prop. Here’s why

Early on into the second day of the hearing portion of Amy Coney Barrett’s Ford v Ferrari-speed confirmation process, GOP Senator John Cornyn of Texas asked the nominee to lift up her notepad.

The revelation that followed fell decidedly short of what magicians call “the Prestige.”

Sen. Cornyn just asked Amy Coney Barrett to hold up her notes she brought with her. She held up a blank piece of paper. She isn't taking notes. She's that smart. pic.twitter.com/CmoFgMmTvt — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 13, 2020

It remains unclear how “look ma, no notes!” is intended to convey superior smarts rather than an absence of preparation or seriousness, although the Trump-era GOP clearly considers no theatrics too eye roll-y to put in front of people’s eyeballs.

Fellow Republicans Lindsey Graham and Jim Jordan used the last Supreme Court justice confirmation hearing, for instance, to take turns screaming about how galled they were over Democrats’ insistence on . . . investigating a credible accusation of sexual misconduct against the nominee.

In less heated settings, such as last November’s impeachment inquiry against Trump, Congress members tend to practice a less emphatic form of stunt: signage. The GOP in that instance filled the space with poster boards touting esoteric ephemera (“95 days since Schiff learned the identity of the whistleblower”) while insisting the entire process was a sham.