The iPhone 12’s charging cable finally uses USB-C—but in the worst possible way

When the iPhone 12 launches later this month, it’ll come in a box that’s a lot smaller and lighter than before. That’s because it won’t have a full charger inside.

For the first time, Apple is shipping its new iPhones without a power adapter, and the included USB-C to Lightning cable won’t be compatible with the USB-A power adapters that Apple has shipped with almost every iPhone since 2007. That means buyers will either have to keep using their old chargers or go looking for a compatible USB-C adapter.

Apple, in an announcement video on Tuesday, pitched the move as a boon for the environment. Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives, said Apple can fit 70% more iPhones on a shipping palette with the smaller box, and that the iPhone’s overall environmental improvements will reduce yearly carbon emissions by 2 million metric tons—the equivalent of keeping 450,000 cars off the road every year.

But if bettering the environment is the ultimate goal, Apple botched the execution. Apple could have approached this situation in lots of ways that wouldn’t have angered customers and sent them hunting for third-party chargers, which will have their own environmental impact. Instead, Apple took the opportunity to finally incorporate USB-C charging—for which people have been calling for several years now—and instead made the wrong decision, resulting in a tangled mess.

The paths not taken

The easiest solution for Apple would have been to keep shipping new iPhones with USB-A to Lightning cables, as it has since the Lightning connector launched in 2012. While they don’t charge as quickly as USB-C, and can’t be plugged directly into a MacBook, at least they’d be compatible with the 2 billion USB-A power adapters that Apple says it’s shipped to date.

An even better option would have been to start including USB-C power adapters and USB-C to Lightning cables with all new iPhones years ago. That way, Apple could have dropped the power adapter knowing that lots of iPhone owners already had compatible ones at home.

But while Apple started selling USB-C chargers as optional accessories in 2017, it continued to ship USB-A adapters with every new iPhone except last year’s 11 Pro. If Apple hadn’t insisted on treating faster charging as an upsell, this transition would have been a lot smoother.