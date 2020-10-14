Even Apple is struggling to make a compelling case for 5G

I thought Apple, with its marketing prowess, would finally make me understand the importance of having 5G on my phone. But after watching its press event for the first 5G iPhones on Tuesday, I remain unconvinced and unlikely to upgrade from my iPhone 11.

Apple announced four new iPhone 12 models at its launch, each of which contains a Qualcomm 5G modem. The company said that the phones are capable of reaching download speeds of 4 gigabits per second, and 200 Mbps for uploads. But it also said that users can expect to approach those speeds only in some urban centers where mmWave 5G—the fastest flavor of the technology—is plentiful. The gulf is wide between those speeds and the 1 Gbps download speeds Apple says most users should expect when they’re on mmWave 5G. (The more widely available sub-6 version of the technology is much slower still—more akin to a fast LTE connection.)

In general the wireless carriers have failed to get people outside tech circles jazzed up about 5G service. It didn’t help that AT&T began labeling its 4G service as 5G E (E for “Evolution”), a label that showed up on the screens of millions of iPhones.

No wonder then that many, many iPhone owners assumed their existing device already supports 5G. Global Wireless Solutions released survey results last week showing that almost half of U.S. iPhone owners think their existing iPhone already supports 5G (none do). The survey also found that a quarter of wireless customers don’t know why they need 5G, and 38% of them aren’t willing to pay more for it.

The wireless carriers’ marketing machines are nowhere near as crafty as Apple’s. Going into Tuesday’s event I thought it might be Apple that takes the lead in selling 5G to the people.

“For so many people this all becomes real for people with the iPhone,” Tim Cook said of the wonders of 5G at the beginning the presentation.

But Apple didn’t press the case. I saw two 5G consumer use cases—one for gamers and one for hard-core football fans.