4 ways to build trust with employees (especially when you can’t see them)

Now that working remotely has become the norm, supervisors are realizing the challenges of leading a team they can’t see. It makes sense that they’re struggling: After all, managing employees remotely requires different skills than managing them face-to-face. The sudden arrival of the pandemic meant they had precious little time to prepare.

Different industries will face different challenges when it comes to managing staff from afar. But whether you’re in charge of a team of engineers, designers, or bread bakers, there’s one element that’s absolutely critical: trust.

A lack of trust can be a team’s undoing. Research has found that managers who can’t see their direct reports sometimes doubt that they’re actually working. That doubt can lead to the unreasonable expectation that employees are always available, creating stress and disrupting their work-life balance. This, in turn, places undue strain on employees, who in many cases are trying to adjust to working from home themselves.

So how to learn to trust employees when they’re not in front of you? The secret is good communication. Here are a few tips on how to communicate with your remote workforce.

Set expectations

The easiest way to make sure employees are meeting expectations is to articulate what those expectations are. Rather than assuming everyone is available any time you are, establish the frequency and ideal timing for communication. For example, maybe you have a regularly scheduled video chat for check-ins, but use Slack when something is urgent.

It’s also helpful to determine the best time and means of reaching you, as the boss, during the workday; the same applies to your employees. As you’re settling into remote work, daily check-in calls, either one-on-one or with the whole team, can be instrumental in staying up-to-date on what everyone is working on and keeping them accountable. Moreover, regular and predictable check-ins ensure that lines of communication are open, and that employees will feel confident that they have an opportunity to ask any questions or share concerns.

The trick once you’ve set expectations is, of course, to stick to them, shares Sarah Park, president of MeetEdgar, with Fast Company. “Your team needs to know that you’re not going to change the goalposts on them.”