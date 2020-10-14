4 things to think about before taking on something extra at work

The pandemic has affected people in different ways. Some people are stretched to the breaking point. Others find themselves with some excess capacity. If you are lucky enough to feel like you can take on more responsibility, how should you decide whether you should volunteer for a project?

Here are a few considerations.

Can you lighten other people’s load?

Organizations function best when they operate like a neighborhood. Good neighbors look after each other and take a long view on settling up debts. You can’t borrow eggs from the store, but you can borrow them from a neighbor, though eventually you’ll have to do something nice in return.

If you have a little extra time in your work schedule, you may be able to help out colleagues who are struggling with the responsibilities and anxieties of the pandemic. Taking over a few tasks for colleagues will pay off in the long run, because your colleagues will have your back when you need them in the future. Plus, supervisors love to know they have a good team player working for them.

Will it prepare you for the future?

Your career is a cycle in which you get a job, learn to do it well, and then start to prepare for the next one. When you feel like you have a good grip on the responsibilities you have been given, that is the signal that you should start looking to extend the range of your abilities to prepare for the next career stage.

There are always chances to take classes or to pursue a degree that might launch you in a new direction. There is a lot of value, though, in accepting a new project at work that will stretch your abilities in new directions. Not only does the willingness to do this work show that you’re a self-starter, it gives you experience with new responsibilities before they are officially part of your list of job functions.

A bonus of taking on something new is that it provides a great opportunity to get mentoring from other people at work with those skills. People higher up in the organization are often happy to guide your skill development when you have volunteered for an extra assignment.