Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event: When and where to watch the launch of the iPhone 12 today

If Apple events were holidays, today could be considered the Christmas Day of Apple Events. That’s because Apple is just hours away from announcing its new iPhone 12 series of phones—as well as, perhaps, some other surprises .

This iPhone launch event, dubbed “Hi, Speed,” is more important for the company than other events in recent years because the iPhone 12 series is supposed to represent a “supercycle” for the smartphone. That is, both the design and tech inside the iPhone itself is supposed to be a major draw for consumers. That’s because the iPhone 12 is expected to feature a new industrial design, which spurs more consumer upgrades than usual, and it is also expected to feature support for 5G, the next-generation high-speed (now do you get the event’s tagline?) cellular service rolling out across the world.

Apple’s “Hi, Speed” event kicks off at 10 a.m. PDT today, October 13. That translates to:

11 a.m. MDT in Denver

12 p.m. CDT in Dallas and Chicago

1 p.m. EDT in New York City

6 p.m. BST in London

7 p.m. CEST in Paris and Berlin

10:30 p.m. IST in Delhi

1 a.m. CST October 14 in Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Perth

2 a.m. KST October 14 in Seoul and Tokyo

4 a.m. AEDT October 14 in Sydney

6 a.m. NZDT October 14 in Auckland

There are several ways to watch it, including on Apple’s official events page using any web browser or directly on the Apple TV if you’ve got one of those. However, perhaps the easiest way is to watch it is via Apple’s official live stream of the event on YouTube, which you can do via this link—or directly on this page via the embed below.