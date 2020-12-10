10 new rules of design

Dori Tunstall, OCAD

"The ethos of the work I've been doing at OCAD [Ontario College of Art & Design University] is really decolonizing design to make it a space for our Black, indigenous, and people of color students and faculty to feel like they can bring their cultures of making into the institution so they can be seen—validated in some ways," says Dori Tunstall, Dean of Design at OCAD. "And by doing so, they can be confident about being a designer.

"A lot of the challenges my students face is there's a very narrow notion of what it means to be a successful designer, which is not, in many cases, aligned with their ethnicity, gender, class positioning, or any cognitive or physical differences.

"There is a norm that our contemporary design world has been built around, from a white, European, middle class, affluent, Christian, heterosexual, CIS-gendered male. And any way in which you deviate from that norm, you feel less confident about your ability to be a designer. Even if you're confident in your skills, you're not confident that your skills will be recognized and valued by an industry you have some love for, or even your peers.

"That's the thing where, when I talk to my students or even faculty, [I emphasize that] the Bauhaus was so revolutionary in Europe that they kicked most of the practitioners out. Why? Because what they were saying in some ways was quite utopian! The good life that that aristocracy has in Europe should be available to the masses. Their way of doing that was making things cheaper and faster because the most expensive aspect is the labor part. That's where it hits up against this class critique.

"The Bauhaus's industrial design and mass production] were super revolutionary ideas in the context of Europe. But when that travels to North America, to India, to Africa, even China and Japan, it becomes the tool of colonization. That story, the way in which we make things cheaper or faster, is we destroy the land of indigenous people, take it from people, and exploit the labor of Black people, Indian people—people all over the world—to pay them less. European middle class or working class people can have everything, but if you're Asian or Black, you get nothing or the bare minimum you need to survive. You have to literally devalue the labor of the individuals making it. And by devaluing their labor, you set up a system of exploitation.

"Part of good design, or being a good human being, is to not operate under the assumption that you're entitled to everything in the world."