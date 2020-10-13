Despite Facebook’s fact checks, it’s losing the war on misleading news

After everything that’s happened since Russia used disinformation on social media to help Donald Trump in 2016, people are even more engaged with fake news on Facebook than they were back then. Actually, a lot more.

That’s the finding of a new study from the German Marshall Fund, a non-partisan, nonprofit organization that was founded in 1972 using a financial gift from Germany to the United States. The study reports that Facebook engagement with content from media outlets that repeatedly publish articles that are inaccurate or misleading has increased 242% since the third quarter of 2016. Such links have flourished on Facebook in this awful election-slash-pandemic year, rocketing up 177% in 2020 alone.

“A handful of sites masquerading as news outlets are spreading even more outright false and manipulative information than in the run-up to the 2016 election,” says GMF senior fellow and director Karen Kornbluh, who co-wrote the study. The GMF worked with the media literacy startup NewsGaurd and the social media analytics company NewsWhip to identify and track the sources of disinformation.

The liking and sharing of this content is mainly a right-wing phenomenon. Most of the interactions–62%, according to GMF–come from the top ten misinformation superspreaders. These include Breitbart (“Colorado Secretary of State Encourages Non-Citizens, Deceased to Register to Vote”), The Blaze (“Hydroxychloroquine is SAFER than Tylenol: America’s most ‘dangerous’ doctors speak out”), The Federalist (“The Left Is Planning To Litigate A Biden Loss Into A Military Coup”), and others. The researchers point out, however, that many left-leaning sites also circulate highly partisan and misleading news stories.

Much of the growth in engagement around inaccurate and misleading news comes from publishers NewsGuard defines as “Manipulators.” These outlets—Fox News and Breitbart are examples—often present claims that are not supported by evidence, or egregiously distort or misrepresent information to make an argument, but do not go as far as printing demonstrably false information. For example, Breitbart’s “Colorado Secretary of State Encourages Non-Citizens, Deceased to Register to Vote,” headline is not completely untrue, but it’s misleading. The Colorado Secretary of State office sent mailings (not ballots) to everyone it believed might be eligible to vote in the state, and a few of them were inadvertently sent to about a dozen people who were deceased or not citizens.

Facebook uses thousands of human moderators with the help of advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to detect disinformation. Rather than delete inaccurate news articles, the company’s policy is to label it with links to factual information, and down-rank the stuff so that people see it in their newsfeeds less. The GMF study paints a damning picture of the true efficacy of that policy.