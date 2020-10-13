4 new iPhone 12 models range from $700 to $1100, all with far faster 5G wireless

Apple announced four new iPhone 12 models today and set about the task of convincing people that they really do need the phones’ key new feature, 5G wireless connectivity.

The new iPhone 12 line, which was announced a little later than usual because of the pandemic, starts with a couple of fancy and expensive flagship devices—the 6.1-inch screened iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch screened iPhone 12 Pro Max, which start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. It ends with a couple of lower-priced options—the 6.1-inch screened iPhone 12, and a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which start at $799 and $699, respectively.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max come in 128, 256, and 512 gigabyte options. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB options.

All the new phones are powered by a new A14 Bionic processor and have Super Retina XDR displays. The phones use a new screen glass technology, developed with Corning, called Ceramic Shield Front Cover, which increases the hardness and resistance to drops, Apple says.

Apple does not appear to have added an extra cost for the new 5G modems, but the modem may offer the biggest reason for people to upgrade from older iPhones.

The expensive ones

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max get some advanced features that the less expensive phones don’t, of course. Chief among them are the additional camera features. The announcement infomercial today made it sound like “Pro” refers to professional photographers.

The phones offer three cameras on the back–a wide angle camera, an ultra-wide, and a telephoto lens. The phones also get a new LiDAR depth camera that will make for better portrait mode shots and more immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences. A new “ProRAW” format lets photogs shoot Dolby Vision video at 60 frames per second.