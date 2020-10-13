4 new iPhone 12 models range from $700 to $1,100, all with far faster 5G wireless

Apple announced four new iPhone 12 models today and set about the task of convincing people that they really do need the phones’ key new feature, 5G wireless connectivity.

The new iPhone 12 line, which was announced a little later than usual because of the pandemic, starts with a couple of fancy and expensive flagship devices—the 6.1-inch screened iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch screened iPhone 12 Pro Max, which start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. It ends with a couple of lower-priced options—the 6.1-inch screened iPhone 12 and a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which start at $799 and $699, respectively.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max come in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB options. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come in 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB options.

All the new phones are powered by a new A14 Bionic processor and have Super Retina XDR displays. The phones use a new screen-glass technology, developed with Corning, called Ceramic Shield Front Cover, which increases the hardness and resistance to drops, Apple says.

Apple does not appear to have added an extra cost for the new 5G modems, but the modem may offer the biggest reason for people to upgrade from older iPhones.

The expensive ones

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max get some advanced features that the less expensive phones don’t, of course. Chief among them are the additional camera features. The announcement infomercial today made it sound like “Pro” refers to professional photographers.

A new “ProRAW” format lets photogs shoot Dolby Vision video at 60 frames per second. A new lidar depth camera will make for better portrait mode shots and more immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences. The phones offer three cameras on the back—a wide-angle camera, an ultrawide, and a telephoto lens.