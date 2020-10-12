Want to be happy at your job? Work at one of these 10 companies

Being happy at work is a luxury in normal times. In 2020, it can feel downright hedonistic.

If you’re lucky enough to be in a high-demand industry right now—or if you’re otherwise in a position to switch careers during these uncertain times in search of a happier pastures—Comparably has just the list for you. The analytics and comparison website just released its annual “Happiest Employees” list, a ranking of 100 large and midsize companies where employees say they’re content and fulfilled.

The list is based on detailed sentiment ratings over a 12-month period, which let employees rate companies based on attributes such as work environment, fair pay, benefits, and whether or not their career goals are being met. Employees can also rate firms based on negative attributes like burnout. The ratings are provided anonymously from September to September, so employees for the 2020 list have had plenty of time to factor in changes in workplace conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the top five large companies of more than 500 employees:

Zoom Video Communications (San Jose, California)

HubSpot (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

Microsoft (Redmond, Washington)

RingCentral (Belmont, California)

Apple (Cupertino, California)

Here’s the top five for midsize companies of 500 employees or fewer:

Imprivata (Lexington, Massachusetts)

(Lexington, Massachusetts) TaxJar (Woburn, Massachusetts)

(Woburn, Massachusetts) Snyk (Boston, Massachusetts)

(Boston, Massachusetts) GoSite (San Diego, California)

(San Diego, California) Pendo (Raleigh, North Carolina)

The top names on list are not that much different than last year, although there are some notable changes in position. LinkedIn, No. 2 on the list in 2019, is now No. 17. And RingCentral, No. 4 this year, was nowhere to be found on last year’s list.

The “Happiest Employees” ranking is part of a larger package called the Comparably Awards, more of which is set to be announced soon. You can check out the full list of 100 companies here.