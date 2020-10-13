This game can stop people from falling for COVID-19 conspiracies

No one wants to know how the sausage is made—and this is as true about processed meat as it is misinformation on the web. But members of Cambridge’s Social Decision Making Lab are hoping to reform conspiracy theory believers in the same way that PETA turns meat eaters into vegetarians: by showing them what goes into creating and spreading misinformation.

It’s not easy to expose people to what they’d rather not know, so Cambridge’s lab created a game called Go Viral, where users learn how coronavirus-related conspiracy theories spread online. The game’s goal is to help players become versed in the tactics of fearmongering and successfully use misinformation to go viral within the game’s universe.

Go Viral is based off a similar project the group launched in 2018. That game, called Bad News, taught players how to create a booming fake news network and has been played one million times to date. Researchers on the project found that playing the game reduced how much a person believed fake news by an average of 21% compared to a control group.

Now, thanks to funding from the U.K. Cabinet Office, the lab has teamed up with Dutch media agency Drog, which it worked with on Bad News, to create a version for the era of COVID-19.

There are three levels to the five-minute game: fearmongering, using an expert to bolster false information, and the art of creating a conspiracy theory. The game walks the player through how to repost dubious claims to great effect, all with the goal of helping people understand how misinformation works so they can spot it in the wild.

The first step in the game is to enmesh oneself in a fabricated conspiracy theory. It starts with a single tweet: “Big Pharma-owned company destroyed PRECIOUS RAINFOREST to fund its MULTI-PLY TOILET PAPER MONOPOLY! Profiting from CORONA! #ToiletPaperVsNature ????.” The player continues to unravel the toilet paper roll, reading similar tweet after tweet until they find themselves stuck inside a conspiracy theory bubble where the algorithm keeps serving content about toilet paper-fueled deforestation.

Now that the player has found their community, the game pushes them to weigh in on the topic. A prompt draws the player’s attention to an observation: “Did you also notice that the posts with the most likes all tap into negative emotions?” Then, the player is asked to choose three words that they could use in an emotionally engaging tweet. The exercise is meant to show the player how choice words can amplify a message and garner likes and retweets. The more terrifying the language around a data point, the more likely people are to spread it.