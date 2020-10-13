3 simple hacks to help you safeguard your time

On New Year’s Day, without fail, John Grisham starts writing a new book. Five days a week, each morning at 7 a.m., he’s in the same room, sitting in the same chair, tapping away on his same old trusty computer, and most importantly, with the same cup of coffee.

There are no beeps, pings, messaging, or Wi-Fi for that matter–absolutely no distractions. And like clockwork, six months later out pops a new book. He’s been doing this for over 30 years. You can do the math to see how many books that makes.

While we might not all need to be this regimented, discovering and safeguarding time is absolutely essential for doing your best work. “Shapers” — those that get energized by what they do — are militant in scheduling uninterrupted time when their energy is just right for the task at hand. They know it’s paramount to find your flow in today’s endlessly distracting world.

Burst working

The average full-time American worker clocks nearly 50 working hours a week and many others work eclipse this. But while the demand for knowledge-based work escalates, your daily cap for cognitively-taxing work remains exactly the same at four and a half hours.

The craving to be productive is ubiquitous. And the urgency you place on yourself — making more to-do lists while others lay neglected in a corner — is in mortal combat with the amount of time you feel you have.

If we aren’t able to work smarter naturally, surely there is a way to hack it. So we slurp coffee, pop pills, and double down on the awful habit of multitasking. We remain busy but not necessarily productive. Our devices keep us perpetually tied to our employers, not by mandate, but often because we just can’t help ourselves.

This is not the case at The Muse. Employees at this career advice company discovered how their most productive staff worked: in bursts. Staff switch between 52-minutes bursts of focused work sprinkled with 17-minutes short breaks. Not far off from the Pomodoro technique that many swear by — indeed there is a method to the madness.