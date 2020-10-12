Another government just told its artists to learn ‘cyber’—and people are furious

Back in college, when I told my mechanical engineer dad that I was switching from studying science to the arts his reaction was . . . less than enthusiastic. Aside from the utter confusion on his face, and the frustration-induced flop sweats, his main response was, “Butbutbutbut, how will you ever get a job?!”

At 19, I didn’t really have an answer, but more than a decade as a self-sustaining journalist has calmed him down significantly. Over the course of that time, I’ve also met, interviewed, and written about dozens of executives, entrepreneurs, and other successful people who all got their start in the arts, or turned their art and creativity into a viable, fulfilling career.

Yet there is still an undeniable tendency in the world to see the arts as a hobby not a job, something superfluous or economically unviable. We see it in the constant underfunding of arts education programs, which are also typically the first to be cut in a budget crunch.

Or the ubiquitous advice of “Learn to code,” every time media, entertainment, or the arts is hit with layoffs.

Now the UK government has launched a new ad campaign aimed at encouraging those in the arts to consider alternate career paths. We see a ballet dancer gracefully tying her shoes (slippers?) with the headline, “Fatima’s next job could be in cyber. (she just doesn’t know it yet)”.

this has made me so angry pic.twitter.com/fD4arUoYnw — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) October 12, 2020

Okay, forget for a moment that anyone with an English degree is dry-heaving at the grammar here, or that no one has used the word cyber without rolling their eyes for at least a decade. The suggestion here is that Fatima is no longer able to make a living as a dancer, so she should be open to retraining herself to find a new career.