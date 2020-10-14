I spent a weekend playing ‘Mario Kart Live.’ Here’s why you should, too

Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Pokémon Sword/Shield. Super Mario Odyssey. These are the critically acclaimed, best-selling games for Nintendo’s red-hot Nintendo Switch console. Many of them are franchises that you probably know, even if you aren’t a big gamer. Characters like Link and Pikachu are cultural totems à la Mickey Mouse in the 1950s.

But it might surprise you that there’s still one Switch game that has outsold them all: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This racing game, which mixes technical driving with wonky weapons like squid ink and banana peels, has sold nearly 27 million copies since it launched in 2017.

There’s just something universal about the zany racing experience of Mario Kart—it’s the one video game my whole family can sit down to play together and enjoy. But that hasn’t stopped Nintendo from flipping the script with its new title, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, developed over three years alongside the help of the mixed-reality startup Velan Studios. The latest edition in the series isn’t just a video game. It’s an actual remote-control kart. Fit with a camera, you drive it around your house like a drone, turning your floor into a racecourse populated with virtual competitors and all the familiar Mario Kart tropes like heat-seeking turtle shells and Bowser’s pesky offspring.

I tested the game with my family over a long weekend. Whereas most mixed-reality experiences feel like technical demos, Mario Kart Live is an incredibly entertaining mix of what’s happening on the screen and on the floor. But its real appeal is how it will make you appreciate the disorder of your own home.

Setting up and playing the game

You unpack the kart out of the box, along with four cardboard gates that you can set up around your room. When you load the game, your Switch connects to the car via Wi-Fi. And what happens next is perhaps one of the most magical experiences I’ve had playing games.

On your screen, you see the kart, sitting at floor level. Your home’s own bookcases and doorways lumber over you with the scale of skyscrapers. It’s like stepping into Honey I Shrunk the Kids. As Mario sits in your living room, he turns his head toward you and knocks on the screen, breaking the fourth wall of the game.

When you first hit the gas, that kart zoooooms. You have a low, wide-angle perspective, which makes it feel like Mario is driving 100 mph across your floor. But when you glance up at the actual vehicle, it’s cruising at a comedically toddler-toy pace. The illusion on screen is superb, though yes, if you think too hard, you will realize you’re driving quite slow. (There are faster speeds that will truly zip around your room, incidentally, which you unlock as you play more.)