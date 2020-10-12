Does Walmart have an Amazon Prime Day-style event? Yes, and so do Target and Best Buy this year

One of the biggest online retail sales of the year kicks off tomorrow. Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 launches on Tuesday, October 13, and runs until Wednesday, October 14. Needless to say, Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale is a massive event for the company, with hundreds of thousands of items heavily discounted.

However, this year Amazon’s Prime Day will face stiffer competition—and from brick-and-mortar retail stores of all places. Three of America’s largest retailers—Walmart, Target, and Best Buy—have all announced competing sales this week in order to challenge Amazon’s dominance.

Target will offer “Deal Days” discounts on hundreds of popular products on October 13 and 14.

Walmart is offering a “Big Save Event” that runs from now until Thursday.

Best Buy will kick off its Black Friday sales on October 13 and 14.

Will this be enough to put a dent in Amazon’s siphoning off online sales? That remains to be seen. However, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy may have an ace up their sleeve. The three brick-and-mortar retailers are offering optional curbside and in-store pickup for orders placed online, which means people who don’t want to wait for items to be shipped to them can go and grab them that day. That’s something Amazon can’t offer.