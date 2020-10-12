Amy Coney Barrett hearings: How to watch the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings of Trump’s Supreme Court pick

Today the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings kick off for what is arguably the most contentious Supreme Court justice nomination in American history. The hearing today will see Amy Coney Barrett deliver her opening statement that launches the beginning of the confirmation process of her nomination by President Trump to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month.

Trump’s nomination of Barrett is so contentious not because she would be the third Trump appointee to the Supreme Court, but because Republicans have decided to ignore precedent and push through a president’s nomination just weeks before a presidential election—this despite Republicans refusing to conduct the hearings for President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, for the Supreme Court back in 2016. At that time, Republicans held up the hearings of Obama’s pick for eight months prior to the 2016 presidential election in order to stop Obama from choosing the next Supreme Court justice.

The hearings will kick off today at 9 a.m. ET on Capitol Hill and they’ll run until Thursday, October 15. There are several ways to watch the hearings, including on the usual cable news networks. Or you can stream the hearings live on your computer or smartphone at the following locations:

We’ve also embedded PBS Newshour’s live stream below, so you can watch the Amy Coney Barrett hearing right here.