These 3 lessons from the triathlon steeled me for the C-Suite—and the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic introduced social and economic challenges few people saw coming. And while it spurred a scramble to keep up with demand for some and hardships for more, business leaders remain uncertain for what the next six months, let alone the next year, hold. Leaning into the discomfort, though, has potential to drive progress. And as chief revenue officer at a growing startup during tumultuous times, I’m tapping into my athletic training for advice on powering through.

Here are three lessons-learned from an Ironman Triathlete that any business leader can apply to their decision making during tough times:

Remain hyper-focused on the present with a keen eye toward the future

It’s crucial entrepreneurs and Ironmans alike know one’s loftiest goals, but take it step-by-step. Understand that tackling a 2.4-mile swim followed by a 112-mile bicycle ride and a 26.22-mile run doesn’t lend itself well to focusing only on the finish line—and it’s the same in the business world.

Both training for an Ironman Triathlon and the race itself require breaking goals down. Sure, the goal is to cross that finish line, but identifying steps to help you get there—and holding yourself accountable to those is crucial to your success. You must give each step your all and approach to fulfill it with a future-oriented mindset. During the swim portion of the Ironman Triathlon, for example, I’m fully in the water, focusing on each stroke though I still know the bike and run portions of the race are ahead. I understand my limits and exactly how hard I must push towards the swim finish line, but also how much energy and mental drive I must conserve for what’s to come.

The same mindset must be adopted for tough times in business. The pandemic, which brought shifts to how and where we work and where our priorities lie, has thrown yearly goals and growth plans for a loop. Break down your plans and assess them with a mindset that understands there are uncertainties to come. For example, our business has the opportunity to expand into several additional real estate verticals and pursue more global expansion. But we need to make these growth plans clear, and sometimes put one region or initiative on hold if it’s better for the business at large.

Because that unfettering will to succeed is present in entrepreneurship, sports and races alike, focusing too much on the end goal is a common trap.

Stay agile to embrace ever-changing circumstances

Whether you’re committed to a training regimen or executing on a quarterly plan, there is always the potential for everything to change at the drop of a hat. The difficult times we’re living in now, and the collective challenges we face as a result, reveal the apex of adaptability.