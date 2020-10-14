7 tips for raising capital in the pandemic

When my management team presented our 2020 plan to our board in late March, we were asked how much capital we needed to ensure our DevOps business survives COVID-19. At the time, we had no idea what was next but we had three choices: raise, hold, or run.

Twelve months earlier I had been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer and, in surviving it, realized that while I control nothing, I could influence anything. I decided running wasn’t a choice and set out to preserve the business. We assessed how much capital would carry us for 24 months and set out to fundraise.

In the past two years, I had a successful exit, almost died, and was at the helm of a company growing 100% plus in the midst of a pandemic. I had done raises in 1994, 2001, 2008, and 2016, but this time I had no fear of failure and there’s nothing like practicing radical candor when you realize you don’t control the clock.

Everyone doesn’t have a great team, a great product, and great customers. My advice is don’t raise capital in a pandemic if you don’t have these three elements, because it’s easy to smell blood in the water during a crisis. Today’s investors are looking for excuses to lower valuations and force companies into terms they would run from 12 months ago. The last thing you want to do during the pandemic is take a deal you regret down the road and permanently handicap your company. The pandemic is a desperate time for many companies. Plan your fundraising with extreme care. Here are my top tips:

Limit your targets

We were extremely targeted and put together a list of 30 funds that had reached out to the business over the past 12 months. The pandemic may seem like a time to spray and pray (some startups go after hundreds of funds), but I don’t recommend it, now or in the future. Over the course of two weeks, we did four pitches a day. We were doing so many calls that we had to stick to the clock and politely move on to the next one. The reality was that more than 90% of the people we spoke to were not going to be in the deal, by our choice or theirs. During COVID-19, expect the percentage to be roughly the same, or even slimmer.

Understand investor motivations

When an investor said, “we are open for business,” it was code that they were under deep portfolio stress and we shouldn’t waste our time. On one call, the investor was sick with the coronavirus so, naturally, we let him rest (which also showed a true testament to the investor’s workhorse nature). We also met with investors who were honest and told us their portfolio was a hot mess and this was not a time they could entertain new business. I knew we were dealing with great investors when they were candid–I believe we could do business with them in a future round. COVID-19 was a strain for many firms and the thought of wiring $10M in funds to folks they just met online seemed like a fiduciary stretch that some investors weren’t comfortable executing.

A sniff test is critical right now. Are the investors you’re pitching typically involved in seed rounds, or focus on A or B or C rounds? Are they aggressively using the pandemic to drive great values in new companies, seeking growth in existing investments, or another agenda? VCs are viewing the pandemic differently and you should know which deck of cards you want to be dealing with.