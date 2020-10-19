These cashmere Everlane sweaters are up to 25% off—for two days only

Sweater weather is here, folks. And elevated basics pioneer Everlane has your back, front, and arms with a two-day cashmere sweater sale.

Until midnight on Tuesday, October 20, the clothing brand is offering up to 25% off on its popular premium cashmere sweaters, which are a favorite with FC editors. Seriously, Everlane knows how to make an affordable sweater that holds its shape and doesn’t pill.

Some of the great finds for women include a cashmere V-neck ($75, regularly $100) that goes with anything and comes in a variety of autumnal shades, along with the cashmere tee ($75, regularly $100), which is a perfect fall piece, especially fi you get it in a bright, foliage-inspired blood-orange color.

Though not on sale, it also worth checking out Everlane’s widely popular cashmere square turtleneck, which will keep your neck warm without that choker-like feel of other turtleneck sweaters. It now comes in array of beautifully subtle shades, such as a light sage green and a don’t-call-it-millennial “rose water.” And if you want to get seriously cozy, try the oversized stroopwafel turtleneck, a curl-up-by-the-fire, waffle-knit sweater made in 100% recycled cashmere yarn.

On the men’s side of the sale, there’s a classic cashmere crew ($100, regularly $130) that comes in a full 13 shades—we love the winter teal and dark jasper red—and a well-fitting, hits-at-the-top-of-the-hips V-neck ($100, regularly $130).

The sale lasts just two days, so jump on these deals while you can.