The wild history of ballot designs—and what they say about our democracy

The presidential election is mere weeks away, and ballots are being cast as we speak—at the polls, in drop-off boxes, or popped in the mail.

In This Is What Democracy Looked Like: A Visual History of the Printed Ballot, author Alicia Yin Cheng, looks at ballots throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. Cheng, founding partner of design agency Mgmt, reveals how their colors, text, images, and decoration often say even more than the candidates up for election that cycle. The ballots are material evidence that show the evolution of voting—and democracy—in the U.S.

Early voting was a motley mess

Today, there are several different ways to cast your ballot. In the early days of the republic, there were many more. Voters in colonial America cast their votes by saying the name of their preferred candidate aloud to a government clerk (called the viva voce system). Some cast their vote by using corn for yea or beans for nay.

By the end of the 18th century, nearly all states had adopted paper ballots, but that made things even more confusing. Some paper ballots were simple slips of paper with a preprinted, single name; others listed the office title and voters wrote in their preferred candidate. Voters could also cut out a preprinted ballot from newspapers. In Tennessee, voters crossed out the name of the candidate they wanted; in other states, it was the opposite. And if there wasn’t a candidate you liked, no problem: Ballot modification was commonplace, according to Cheng, and polling stations provided glue pots so voters could stick alternative names on top of printed ones.

Ballots doubled as advertisements

With big, swoopy lettering and large, colorful type, ballots in 1876 were highly decorated and ornamental, according to Cheng, even including illustrations and political cartoons. While beautiful to look at, the decoration also served a practical purpose. “It signaled to the voters what the party was about, and it signaled to others who you were voting for,” says Victoria Bassetti, a fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law and author of Electoral Dysfunction: A Survival Manual for American Voters (she also wrote an introduction for a section of Cheng’s book). At the time, voting was still public. Ornamentation was advertising.

These ballots also only listed the candidates from one party, because they were printed by the parties, not the government. That made the ballots highly susceptible to manipulation and fraud. “It’s very dictatorial in a way—there’s only one choice,” says Bassetti. “You either vote this ticket or that ticket. So when you look at the ballot, you see how strong the parties were and how polarized they were. It was fraught and tense.”

The ballots were symptomatic of a divided political system after the Civil War—and they resulted in one of the most contentious and hotly disputed presidential elections in history. Republican Rutherford B. Hayes’s victory was in jeopardy due to disputed votes in a few Southern states. The two parties negotiated a compromise that gave Rutherford the presidency—on the condition that Northern troops left the South. This effectively ended Reconstruction and ushered in a new era of voter suppression under Jim Crow laws.