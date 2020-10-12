Tips for talking with coworkers who don’t share your politics

The turmoil surrounding the violence against George Floyd this summer reminds our country that the ugliness of racism remains endemic to America. Long-held and unaddressed disparities people of color face are entering our conversations. Meanwhile, we’re having this discussion while confronting a global pandemic in one of the most polarized political environments in 50 years.

How to deal with these highly charged issues in a productive, civil manner is no small feat. And if you’re at the workplace or logged in all day alongside people who see things very differently from you, well, that makes things even tougher.

For the past year, we have been partners in the Civility Project, an effort to promote civil discourse between people who hold different views, at a time when such discussions are laden with risk and emotion. The project grew out of our own experience as a conservative and a progressive who have managed to remain fast friends.

We aim to bring people out of their political bunkers to engage across the divide honestly, and without prejudgment and hate. We don’t confuse civility with passivity. And we don’t believe civility means conversion to your way of thinking. Though the two of us are of different minds about the violence that sometimes accompanies today’s protests, we agree there are situations when it’s necessary to defy oppression by any means. But in individual interactions, the things we say and do with the people in our own communities, progress is best achieved through productive dialogue.

The first step toward enabling that dialogue is building trust and understanding. When people can talk one-on-one, and share details of their different political, religious, or cultural backgrounds, they become familiar as people before engaging in discussions that might unleash conflict.

We advise starting with the acceptance that most everyone comes to their opinions in the same way: by examining the facts and applying to them their own experiences and values. If that analytical process leads them to a different viewpoint than yours, it doesn’t make them evil, ignorant, or unpatriotic.

The point of building civility is to create harmony and understanding, which inevitably leads to more peaceful and productive communities, workplaces, and organizations. It’s a step-by-step process that takes time and a commitment to never walk away from the relationship. Here’s how we recommend doing so.